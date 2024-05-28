Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 1.7% Higher

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $312.80 and last traded at $311.78. Approximately 570,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,530,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

The company has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $164,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

