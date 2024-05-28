Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $30.41

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $34.96. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 140,215 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 23.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares in the company, valued at $17,185,813.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

