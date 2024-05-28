Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

ARCO stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $49,647,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth approximately $22,586,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,192,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 163.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 711,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 441,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

