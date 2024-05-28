Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGLO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

