Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 573.1% in May

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 573.1% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Applied UV Stock Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ AUVI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 1,891,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

