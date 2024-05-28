Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 573.1% in May

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 573.1% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Applied UV Stock Down 18.7 %
NASDAQ AUVI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 1,891,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.
Applied UV Company Profile
