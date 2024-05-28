Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 399.4% from the April 30th total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 8,741,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,570. The firm has a market cap of $619,171.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.