Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
AGPPF stock remained flat at $38.67 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.
About Anglo American Platinum
