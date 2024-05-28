Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

AGPPF stock remained flat at $38.67 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

