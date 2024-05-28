Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANEB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.