Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2024 – Bloom Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. 3,633,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Get Bloom Energy Co alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.