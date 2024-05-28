Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/21/2024 – Bloom Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2024 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2024 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
BE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. 3,633,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.76.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Bloom Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
