Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $12.29

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $12.75. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 430,832 shares traded.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

