American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.9 %
AAL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 28,686,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,748,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
