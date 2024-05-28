Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.85 and last traded at $181.62. Approximately 10,182,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 42,838,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.75.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

