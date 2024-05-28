Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.19. 498,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,151,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Altus Power Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $666.78 million, a PE ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 41,406.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

