Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 62,441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,068,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 642,161 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

FHTX stock remained flat at $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 46,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,846. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

