Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 3,415,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,399. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.