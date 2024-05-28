Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Up 1,280.0% in May

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 1,280.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ DRTSW remained flat at $0.24 on Tuesday. 49,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. The company's Alpha-DaRT technology is in clinical trials for various forms comprising skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, lung, liver, and breast cancers; preclinical or pending clinical studies for brain and other cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

