Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Up 1,280.0% in May

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 1,280.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ DRTSW remained flat at $0.24 on Tuesday. 49,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
About Alpha Tau Medical
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Tau Medical
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.