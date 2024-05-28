Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.04 and last traded at $80.41. 5,898,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,702,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

