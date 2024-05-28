Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 171.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,456,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,477. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

