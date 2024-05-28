Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 465.6% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,352. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Akbank T.A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

