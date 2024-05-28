Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.32 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.96% of Airgain worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
