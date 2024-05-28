Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.32 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.96% of Airgain worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.