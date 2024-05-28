Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 168,959 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $413,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.63. 1,207,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.