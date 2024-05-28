Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.58

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 20253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAVVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.