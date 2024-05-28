Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.75-4.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $114.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAP

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.