Adam C. Spice Sells 63,529 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 7,620,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,228. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.18. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,965 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 230,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.