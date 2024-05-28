Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.9 %

ANF opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,645.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

