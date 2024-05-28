AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.4% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Linde by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Linde by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $435.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.29. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.