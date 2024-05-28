AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $399,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.36. 13,809,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,592. The firm has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

