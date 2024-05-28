6,725 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.20. The stock had a trading volume of 112,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.80 and a 200 day moving average of $176.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.73 and a one year high of $191.55.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

