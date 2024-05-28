64,756 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Progyny makes up approximately 2.4% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

