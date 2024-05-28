5,798 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of FIS traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. 1,849,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,965. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

