5,674 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,085. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $125.01 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.39.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.