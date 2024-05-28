5,605 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.8 %

MCD stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,719. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

