51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
