3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,478,000 after buying an additional 382,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LKQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,447,000 after buying an additional 540,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LKQ by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after buying an additional 1,195,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,002,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,244,000 after buying an additional 383,031 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 838,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

