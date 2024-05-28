3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,970. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

