3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 20,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $274.49. 4,339,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

