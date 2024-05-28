3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 20,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
V stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $274.49. 4,339,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
