3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded up $15.36 on Monday, hitting $2,792.90. 93,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,003.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,831.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,066.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

