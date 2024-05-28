3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,520,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,838. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

