3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.01. 1,323,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

