3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $12.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $571.32. 793,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $576.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

