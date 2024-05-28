3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $3,201,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

EXPD stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,864. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.03. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

