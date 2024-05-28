3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,803 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $199.65. 724,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

