3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 597 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $589.77. The stock had a trading volume of 491,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,898. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $559.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.