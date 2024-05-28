3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 564.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 7,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.99. 2,048,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $285.18 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

