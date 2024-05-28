3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,543 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Post by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Post by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,112,000 after purchasing an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Post by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,476,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 533,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 326,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,712. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $108.17.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

