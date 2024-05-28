3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.04. 1,709,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.72. The company has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

