3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires 32,276 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,800,000 after acquiring an additional 282,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $5.97 on Monday, hitting $102.10. 8,333,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $104.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

