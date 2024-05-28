3,300 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after buying an additional 626,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $37,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.