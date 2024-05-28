31,137 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

OMFL traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 628,429 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

