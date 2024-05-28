2,860 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

